Through art, music and our traditions, Canadian identity will shine across the country on July 1.

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, is proud to unveil the official programming for Canada Day 2026.

On July 1, Canadians from coast to coast to coast are invited to celebrate in their own communities, as well as in the heart of Canada's Capital Region. Wherever we are, Canada Day remains a unique opportunity to come together, create precious memories and proudly show our colours.

Canada Day celebrations across the country

On this holiday, let's take the time to share our traditions, celebrate our culture and enjoy activities that will bring excitement to communities across Canada.

National noon ceremony

Official celebrations kick off with the national noon ceremony, live from LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa, starting at noon (ET) and broadcast on ICI RDI, ICI Télé, ICI TOU.TV, Radio-Canada.ca, the Radio-Canada Info YouTube channel, CBC News Network, CBC Television, CBC Gem and the CBC News YouTube channel.

In addition to highlighting key moments in our history, this ceremony will bring together inspiring guests. Details will be announced shortly.

National evening show--Celebrating our Canada!

In the evening, the country will be rocking to the beat of an amazing show presented at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa, and broadcast from 8 to 10 p.m. (ET) on ICI Télé, ICI TOU.TV, Radio-Canada.ca, the Radio-Canada YouTube channel, CBC Television, CBC Gem, CBC Music and the CBC YouTube channel.

Live from Ottawa, with segments presented from Moncton, New Brunswick, and Winnipeg, Manitoba, the great Canada Day musical celebration will bring together generations and regions from coast to coast to coast. Led by some of the country's most distinctive voices, the lineup will bring together iconic artists and talents who are shaping today's Canada. Through music and dance, this evening will highlight diversity, vitality and the spirit of celebration that unites Canadians.

Adam Baldwin Isabelle Boulay Alessia Cara Lisa LeBlanc (Moncton) Andrina Turenne (Winnipeg) MICO Barenaked Ladies Noeline Hofmann Beatrice Deer Paul Langlois Begonia (Winnipeg) Pierre Lapointe Diane Dufresne P'tit Belliveau Dominique Fils-Aimé Sylvia Cloutier Gab Bouchard Isabelle Racicot (host)

The bilingual national show will be presented simultaneously in American Sign Language (ASL) and Langue des signes québécoise (LSQ). The live broadcast will be available on ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem and the Radio-Canada and CBC Music YouTube channels.

Contest--The O Canada! Station

Back for a second year, the O Canada! Station invites Canadians to record a short video to send "Happy Canada Day!" wishes. Some of these videos will be shown during the broadcast of the national evening show in a montage of wishes captured across the country.

Each eligible person who submits a video has a chance to win a trip aboard VIA Rail Canada in 2026, as well as a VIP experience at Canada Day 2027. Only one entry per person will be eligible for the draws.

To take part and find out all the details, visit the O Canada! Station website.

Canada Day in Canada's Capital Region

On the program in Ottawa and Gatineau: shows, ceremonies, activities for everyone and, to top off the day, the must-see Tim Hortons Canada Day Fireworks.

All day long, visitors will be able to fully experience the national celebrations at the four official sites that are hosting the various festivities.

LeBreton Flats Park

Fun activities for all: memorable experiences for the whole family, entertainment on the dance stage with several professional dancers, outdoor short films, festive evening atmosphere with DJ Montana, and much more.

Fun activities for all: memorable experiences for the whole family, entertainment on the dance stage with several professional dancers, outdoor short films, festive evening atmosphere with DJ Montana, and much more. Parliament Hill

An iconic site featuring Canadian traditions, including the Changing of the Guard Ceremony, the Royal Canadian Air Force Pipes and Drums, 74 Air Cadet Squadron, and the spectacular Snowbirds aerial shows. The national noon ceremony and the national evening show will also be broadcast live on a giant screen.

An iconic site featuring Canadian traditions, including the Changing of the Guard Ceremony, the Royal Canadian Air Force Pipes and Drums, 74 Air Cadet Squadron, and the spectacular Snowbirds aerial shows. The national noon ceremony and the national evening show will also be broadcast live on a giant screen. Supreme Court of Canada

A welcoming space with the feel of a block party, offering an array of activities, including a yoga workshop, improvisation matches with the Ligue nationale d'improvisation (LNI), magic shows and live broadcasts of the two national celebrations.

A welcoming space with the feel of a block party, offering an array of activities, including a yoga workshop, improvisation matches with the Ligue nationale d'improvisation (LNI), magic shows and live broadcasts of the two national celebrations. Old Hull

An ideal place to enjoy family activities during the day and captivating shows in the evening.

Visit the Canada Day website to discover all the activities.

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Quotes

"On July 1, let's all celebrate what makes us strong. From coast to coast to coast, I invite Canadians, wherever they are, to come together with their friends, neighbours and family to take part in the celebrations in their communities and fly our flag with pride. Happy Canada Day!"

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

July 1, 2026, marks the 159th anniversary of Confederation.

Across the country, people will be able to watch the broadcast of the national noon ceremony and the national evening show on CBC/Radio-Canada's channels and platforms.

The bilingual national show will be presented simultaneously in American Sign Language (ASL) and Langue des signes québécoise (LSQ), and broadcast live on ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem and the Radio-Canada and CBC Music YouTube channels.

From May 28, 2026, to February 15, 2027, each eligible person who submits a video has a chance to win a trip aboard VIA Rail Canada in 2026, as well as a VIP experience at Canada Day 2027. Only one entry per person will be eligible for the draws.

To get in the spirit of the celebrations, listen to the music of the Canada Day 2026 artists on the Spotify playlist.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer for the Canada Day celebrations held in Ottawa and Gatineau are invited to register by June 16.

Canadian Heritage would like to thank all the sponsors of Canada Day 2026: Tim Hortons, Giant Tiger, VIA Rail Canada, GoodLife Fitness, BeaverTails, the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club and Delta Hotels by Marriott Ottawa City Centre.

Associated Links

Canada Day

O Canada! Station

Canada Day 2026 Spotify playlist

Become a volunteer for Canada Day in Canada's Capital Region

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]