Government of Canada statement marks Eid al-Adha

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today, Muslim communities in Canada and around the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, a lively celebration where members of the community come together and express their gratitude.

Beginning early in the morning with the Eid prayer, this holy day on the Islamic calendar marks the Hajj, the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. Marked by compassion, solidarity and hope, this holiday is an opportunity for Muslims to gather, dress in new clothes carefully chosen for the occasion, share festive meals, and give generously to those in need. Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice or Greater Eid, Eid al-Adha is a deeply spiritual time when everyone is invited to celebrate with joy.

On this occasion, we wish to reaffirm our support for Muslim communities across the country, which still too often face discrimination and Islamophobia. We believe that it is a fundamental right for all members of a community to be able to express their culture, beliefs and faith in complete safety, and we reiterate that no form of violence or hatred is tolerated in Canada.

Diversity is one of our country's greatest strengths. It enriches us as a whole and helps us build a strong future for generations to come. The traditions and experiences that make up our society break down barriers between people and invigorate the social fabric, making our communities more welcoming and inclusive for everyone.

I wish all Muslims in Canada a wonderful Eid al-Adha filled with peace and celebrations.

Eid Mubarak!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]