Statement by the Government of Canada to mark Purim

OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Tonight at sundown, Jewish communities across Canada and around the world will gather to feast and celebrate Purim, which marks the victory of courage and faith.

As recounted in the biblical story in the Book of Esther, this festival celebrates the deliverance of the Jewish people. It reminds us of the courage and determination of Mordechai and Queen Esther, who saved the Jewish people from persecution and destruction more than 2,000 years ago, changing the course of history.

Purim represents the joy of reuniting with loved ones, seeing children in costume and sharing mishloach manot or food baskets. It also brings us closer to the values rooted in Jewish tradition, such as helping each other and solidarity.

On this occasion, the Government of Canada resolutely reaffirms its commitment to combatting antisemitism in all its forms. Discrimination and hatred towards Jewish communities have no place in Canada and will never be tolerated.

Happy Purim everyone! May this day be synonymous with peace and shared happiness.

Chag Purim Sameach!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

