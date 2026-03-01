The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Irish Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"In March, we enthusiastically celebrate Irish Heritage Month. This is an opportunity to showcase the rich socio-cultural heritage of communities of Irish descent and to honour the memory of those who left everything behind to cross the Atlantic in the hope of building a better future here in Canada.

People of Irish descent, including myself, occupy a significant place in this country's history. As early as the 17th century, particularly during the Great Famine that decimated the population of Ireland, large waves of Irish immigrants poured into the territory we now call Canada. Today, nearly 4.4 million Canadians, both English-speaking and French-speaking, Catholic and Protestant, claim Irish ancestry.

Thanks to their courage and determination, these people have contributed to the growth and enrichment of their host country, infusing it with their skills, traditions and values. Today, this heritage continues to shine through in all spheres of our collective life.

March 17 is the highlight of the month, as it is St. Patrick's Day, a celebration that has been observed in this country for over 200 years. We strongly encourage you to take part in the parades and activities happening across the country and to learn more about Irish history and heritage.

Happy Irish Heritage Month and St. Patrick's Day! Sláinte is táinte!"

