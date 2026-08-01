Statement by Minister Miller on Emancipation Day

The Government of Canada marks Emancipation Day.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today, we observe Emancipation Day to remind ourselves that slavery existed in the territory that is now Canada until its official abolition on August 1, 1834, with the Slavery Abolition Act.

This law led to the emancipation of more than 800,000 people of African descent who had been enslaved throughout most of the British Empire, including Canada, the Caribbean, Africa and South America. However, the legacy of slavery continues to be felt today.

Our government is therefore committed to working closely with Black communities to advance equity, fight racism against Black people, and eliminate the systemic barriers that hinder social and economic inclusion.

It should also be noted that the national recognition of Emancipation Day is the result of decades of advocacy by Black communities, particularly thanks to the leadership of Rosemary Sadlier, former president of the Ontario Black History Society, as well as the commitment of Member of Parliament Majid Jowhari and Senator Wanda Thomas Bernard, who introduced the motion to officially recognize this day at the national level.

On this Emancipation Day, I invite Canadians to deepen their understanding of the history of slavery in Canada and the long-term effects of anti-Black racism. Let us also stand in solidarity with the millions of people around the world who are still victims of forms of slavery and exploitation. Together, let us continue our efforts to build a united and strong Canada, where Black communities can thrive, and where no compromises are made when it comes to respecting human rights."

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]