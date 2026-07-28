Government of Canada supports the strength and promotion of French in Saskatchewan

The Government of Canada supports the vitality of the French language in Saskatchewan.

SASKATOON, SK, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Official language minority communities are an integral part of Canada's identity and contribute to the country's social, cultural and economic vitality. By investing in the organizations that support these communities, the Government of Canada is expanding access to services and creating opportunities for Canadians to live, work and thrive in the official language of their choice.

Today, Ginette Lavack, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, announced more than $4 million in funding for 22 French-language organizations in Saskatchewan. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

More than $3.5 million of the funding will support organizational programming, while an additional $544,173 will be invested in community projects, strengthening the diverse French-speaking organizations that enrich Saskatchewan. The funding will improve access to essential French-language services in minority-language communities, as well as French arts and culture. These projects will help Francophone youth build their future, empower Francophone artists to share their talent, and preserve and celebrate the rich history that continues to shape Saskatchewan's vibrant Francophone community.

The investment is provided through the Community Life component of the Development of Official-Language Communities Program. The Department of Canadian Heritage's Official Languages Support Programs enhance the vitality of Canada's English- and French-speaking minority communities and support their development.

Quotes

"Our official languages are a vital part of our national identity and a great source of pride for Canadians. Our government is investing in organizations whose efforts ensure the strength and vitality of our official languages by providing access to essential services, promoting our arts and culture, growing our economy, and helping showcase the best of Canada to the world."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The French language has deep roots in Saskatchewan, and the Fransaskois community has made an incredible contribution to the story of our province. That's why our government is proud to invest in the community organizations doing the important work of keeping French language and culture vibrant in cities and rural communities across Saskatchewan. We believe in their future, and we'll always stand with them."

--The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development)

"Saskatchewan's Francophone community is an important part of the province's identity and future. Across the province, Francophone organizations are bringing people together, welcoming newcomers, supporting young people and creating opportunities for communities to thrive in French. Our government is proud to support their work because investing in these organizations means investing in vibrant communities, cultural vitality and a stronger Saskatchewan for everyone."

--Ginette Lavack, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

"We're grateful for the Government of Canada's continued support of French-language minority communities. This funding is essential to our organization, allowing us to continue our mission serving families, promoting the French language, and making a meaningful contribution to the vitality and growth of Francophone culture in Saskatchewan."

--Bernard Wenga Ntcheping, President, Association des Parents Fransaskois

Quick Facts

The Community Life component of the Development of Official-Language Communities Program offers official language minority communities access to services in their own language. It includes both project and multi-year programming funding.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration represents an investment of more than $4.1 billion for the protection and promotion of Canada's official languages. It marks the biggest ever investment by a government in official languages.

On June 22, the Government of Canada launched the 2026 Cross-Canada Consultations on Official Languages to help define the guidelines of the next federal strategy, which will aim to advance the substantive equality of English and French across the country, support initiatives by official language minority communities, and protect and promote our two official languages, particularly French, across the country.

Associated Links

Development of Official-Language Communities Program – Community Life component

2026 Cross-Canada Official Languages Consultations

Backgrounder: Government of Canada supports the strength and promotion of French in Saskatchewan

The funding announced today comes from the Cooperation with the Community Sector and the Community Cultural Action Fund (CCAF) subcomponents of the Community Life component of the Department of Canadian Heritage's Development of Official-Language Communities Program. These components offer official language minority communities access to services in their own language and include both project and multi-year programming funding.

CCAF project funding

Association des Parents Fransaskois Formation et accompagnement en bande dessinée des jeunes ambassadeurs de la langue française $34,811 (2026–2027) $12,000 (2027–2028) Éditions de la nouvelle plume Les auteurs de la relève $40,000 Les Auvergnois de Ponteix Mémoire vivante : captation intergénérationnelle du patrimoine oral fransaskois $24,000 Société canadienne-française de Prince Albert Mémoire vivante - Nos anciens racontent $25,000 Société canadienne-française de Prince Albert Échos du pays - Album collectif de la francophonie rurale $24,000 Total CCAF project funding $159,811

Regular project funding

Assemblée communautaire fransaskoise Mobilisation sur la vitalité de la communauté francophone de Bellegarde $74,500 (2026–2027) $74,500 (2027–2028) Association communautaire fransaskoise de Regina Chœur d'ACFR $15,000 (2026–2027) $10,000 (2027–2028) Association communautaire fransaskoise de la Trinité Groupe de jeux La Ruche $5,362 Association jeunesse fransaskoise Jeux francophones de la Saskatchewan $22,000 (2026–2027) $48,000 (2027–2028) Association jeunesse fransaskoise Par et pour l'immersion, crée ta culture $20,000 (2026–2027) Comité culturel francophone de Debden 2026–2027 programming $50,000 La Troupe du Jour Spectacle estival $10,000 (2026–2027) $55,000 (2027–2028) Total regular project funding $384,362

Programming funding

Assemblée communautaire fransaskoise $759,000 Association communautaire fransaskoise de Gravelbourg $100,000 Association communautaire fransaskoise de la Trinité $75,000 Association communautaire fransaskoise de Moose Jaw $101,400 Association communautaire fransaskoise de Regina $97,500 Association des parents fransaskois $225,000 Association fransaskoise de Zenon Park $100,500 Association jeunesse fransaskoise $267,500 Auvergnois de Ponteix $70,200 Centre francophone BDS $132,500 Centre francophone des Battleford $75,000 Communauté des Africains Francophones de la Saskatchewan $87,500 Conseil culturel fransaskois $303,750 Coopérative des publications fransaskoises $150,000 Éditions de la nouvelle plume $93,750 Entr'Elles Regroupement Femmes Saskatchewan $93,750 FAF - Vitalité 55+ $100,000 Fédération des francophones de Saskatoon $175,500 La Troupe du Jour $120,000 Société canadienne-française de Prince Albert $172,500 Société historique de la Saskatchewan $200,000 Total programming funding $3,500,350

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact:Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]