Government of Canada supports soccer in Calgary and across the country

Secretary of State van Koeverden announces commitment for a new community soccer pitch in Calgary. Federal funding supports Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities' initiative to build as many as 25 community soccer pitches across Canada, ensuring more kids can participate in sport, from the playground to the podium.

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sport is the ultimate nation builder. This summer, from coast to coast to coast, the beautiful game brought Canadians together and inspired the next generation of athletes. The Government of Canada is building on that momentum.

Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), announced that Calgary will soon have a new community soccer pitch. This project will be part of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities' national initiative to build as many as 25 pitches across Canada by 2029, supported by more than $2 million in Government of Canada funding to help more kids participate in sport, from the playground to the podium.

Consultations will move forward with the City of Calgary, community organizations and residents to help shape the new pitch and ensure it meets local needs.

From neighbourhood matches to dreams of representing Canada on the world stage, these soccer pitches will give kids and youth a safe place to play, belong and build confidence. At a time when Canada has just welcomed the world through sport, this initiative demonstrates how major international sporting events translate into lasting benefits for Canadians.

This work builds on the Government of Canada's $1-billion generational investment to improve access to sport, continue hosting world-class events, upgrade stadiums, fields and community recreation facilities, and help athletes succeed.

Quotes

"Sport is the ultimate nation builder. This summer, from coast to coast to coast, the beautiful game brought Canadians together and inspired the next generation of athletes. We're building on that momentum. From neighbourhood matches to dreams of representing Canada on the world stage, this community soccer pitch in Calgary will give local kids the opportunity to get outside, participate in sport and build a lifelong connection to the game, from the playground to the podium."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

"As Jumpstart continues to build new community soccer pitches across the country, we're focused on creating more safe, welcoming places where kids can play, build confidence and feel connected to their community. We're grateful to Sport Canada and the City of Calgary for their shared commitment to expanding access to sport and play, and we're excited to work with the community in the months ahead to help bring this vision to life in Calgary."

--Marco Di Buono, President, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

"Calgary continues to see strong demand for quality sport and recreation infrastructure. Through GamePLAN, the City's long-term vision for public recreation, we are working to make recreation more accessible and inclusive for all Calgarians. This partnership will help expand access to sport, support active lifestyles and create more opportunities for children and youth to play, learn and connect in their community,"

- DJ Kelly, Deputy Mayor and Ward 4 Councillor, City of Calgary

Quick Facts

Soccer is the largest sport by participation in Canada. It is considered the fastest growing sport in the country, bringing together people of all ages and backgrounds, from local fields to the world stage.

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is a national charity committed to enabling lifelong success through access to sport and play for children and youth across Canada by addressing financial, physical and systemic barriers.

Related Products

Government of Canada supports soccer in Surrey and across the country

Associated Links

Soccer Initiative – Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]