Federal investments support Canada's sport system in Alberta from playground to podium

The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), concluded a two-day tour of Calgary and Canmore, where he met with young participants, inspiring athletes, coaches, volunteers and sport leaders, and highlighted federal investments supporting sport and recreation in Alberta.

CALGARY, AB, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Alberta has a fundamental role in Canada's sport system from playground to podium. Across the province, community programs, Indigenous-led initiatives, national training centres and international competitions create opportunities for people to connect, participate and pursue excellence in sport.

This week, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), concluded a two-day tour of Calgary and Canmore, where he met with young participants, inspiring athletes, coaches, volunteers and sport leaders and highlighted federal investments in sport across Alberta.

The announcements and engagements highlight how federal investments are supporting the country's sport system in Alberta:

Building world-class places to participate, train and compete: Through the Build Communities Strong Fund, the Secretary of State announced a significant federal investment of up to $33.6 million in key sport infrastructure projects. In Calgary, together with the Government of Alberta's matching investment, it will support the rehabilitation and modernization of the Olympic Oval at the University of Calgary campus, a legendary facility that hosted the 1988 Olympic Winter Games. Federal funding will also support upgrades to the WinSport halfpipe in Calgary, another legacy venue from the 1988 Olympic Winter Games, ensuring it meets international training standards and can host more international events. In Kananaskis, the Government of Canada's investment will increase snowmaking capacity and improve security measures at the Nakiska National Ski Cross Training Centre.

The Secretary of State also announced that Calgary will soon have a new community soccer pitch. This project will be part of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities' national initiative to build as many as 25 pitches across Canada by 2029, supported by more than $2 million in Government of Canada funding to help more kids participate in sport. From neighbourhood matches to dreams of representing Canada on the world stage, these soccer pitches will give kids and youth a safe place to play, belong and build confidence.

Supporting athletes from training to the world stage: Secretary of State van Koeverden announced a $3-million annual increase to the Athlete Assistance Program, bringing the program's total yearly funding to $43 million. This funding will provide more financial support to help high-performance athletes manage living and education expenses and the costs associated with their sport. This helps them to keep their focus on training and their unrelenting pursuit of competing at their best in Canada and around the world.

Welcoming the world to Alberta: The Government of Canada continues to support the hosting of a wide range of international competitions across Alberta, including world championships and world cups. These events create opportunities for Canadian athletes to compete at home, support tourism and drive economic benefit for the host communities, and leave long-lasting impacts and legacies in Alberta long after the event has ended. For example, Alberta will proudly host the 2026 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Medicine Hat in August 2026. Alberta is also preparing to welcome the world to Edmonton and Red Deer in December for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, one of Canada's most anticipated holiday traditions and a moment that unites Canadians across the country behind the next generation of hockey talent.

Supporting Indigenous-led sport in Alberta: The government recently announced newly funded Indigenous-led projects across Alberta as part of the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities program. These community-led initiatives create culturally relevant opportunities for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, advance priorities identified by communities, and support well-being by strengthening communities through sport and recreation.

Sport is the ultimate nation-building project, and these investments build on the Government of Canada's generational investment of $1 billion to make sure we continue hosting world-class events like the FIFA World Cup 2026™, while expanding access to sport; upgrading stadiums, fields and community recreation facilities; and helping athletes succeed. A country that comes together through sport is a country united.

Quotes

"Over the past two days, I had the opportunity to meet the people and organizations that make Alberta a driving force in Canada's sport system. Together, community and Indigenous-led programs, world-class training centres and international events create opportunities for children to discover sport, for communities to connect and for athletes to pursue excellence in this province. These Government of Canada investments will strengthen sport at every level across Alberta, from the playground to the podium."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport).

Quick Facts

Federal support for international sporting events in Alberta since December 2025 includes:

The Spring Economic Update 2026 provided $755 million over five years, starting in 2026–27, and $118 million ongoing, to Canadian Heritage to help Canada's sport system to:

Host and compete with the best: $50 million over five years to bring more world-class sporting events to Canada. Funding will be tied to legacy-building projects that deliver lasting benefits well beyond the events themselves. Facilities built or upgraded for major events will continue to serve communities, support grassroots participation and strengthen local sport systems for years to come.

Support our athletes and the next generation in performing at the highest levels: $45 million over five years and $8 million ongoing to help our athletes train, compete and perform, including support for better mental health and funding that will be linked to robust safe sport measures and frameworks. These actions will strengthen the sport system and respond to some of the findings of the Final Report of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission while the government continues to consider all of its recommendations.

Get more Canadians involved in sport: $660 million over five years and $110 million ongoing for sport organizations, increasing funding that has remained largely unchanged since 2005, so that they can invest in a strong and safe sport system and grow participation among children and youth nationwide. We want sport organizations to work with private sector partners who share the goal of getting more Canadians involved in sport. We also expect sport organizations to make changes to their programming to invest in sport at all levels.

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Associated Links

Build Communities Strong Fund

Athlete Assistance Program

International Single Sport Events – Hosting Program

Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Daniel Turner, Director of Operations, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), 343-572-5683, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]