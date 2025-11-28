Member of Parliament Chi Nguyen meets with Toronto-based funding recipients of the Creative Export Canada Program

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - At a time when Canada is facing rapid changes and uncertainty, and as the trading system that powered our country's prosperity for decades is being reshaped, the Government of Canada is choosing to invest in our creative industries, businesses and workers.

Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament (Spadina–Harbourfront), announced today a total investment of $5.2 million for 23 recipients through the Creative Export Canada Program's Export-Ready Stream. Ms. Nguyen made this announcement at the Kotn brand apparel and home goods store in Toronto on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages. She also met with LOFT Entertainment and eight other Toronto-based recipients at the event.

Kotn will receive $595,500 in funding to build brand awareness, generate new export revenue, and introduce Canadian, sustainability-driven fashion in the United Kingdom. The company targets urban Gen Z and millennial consumers who prioritize ethical production, timeless design, and transparency. This project represents Kotn's first major international growth initiative outside of North America.

LOFT Entertainment will receive $403,000 to build a partnership with BIG FAMILY--a songwriter- and producer-owned publishing label, and management company based in Los Angeles and London--to help release four label artists' new musical works in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. This partnership will be the company's first foray into publishing and record label operations.

This eighth annual cohort of the Export-Ready Stream also supports 21 other innovative projects by businesses and organizations in Toronto and across Canada. This includes support for 10 creative businesses and organizations from equity-deserving communities. See the attached backgrounder for funding details of the selected projects.

Creative Export Canada's Export-Ready Stream provides support to Canadian companies and organizations for projects which will help them to grow, generate export revenues and reach new markets worldwide. The program focusses on increasing the export profits of Canada's creative industries in the artistic craft, audiovisual, design, music, performing arts, publishing, visual art, and interactive digital media sectors.

These investments will help strengthen Canada's economy and sovereignty, building on our position as the second-best country in the G20 for doing business with the world over the next five years.

Quotes

"At a time of uncertainty, our government is focused on growing a stronger economy and diversifying our markets to create new benefits and opportunities for Canada's creative industries and creators. Our homegrown talent has what it takes to shine on the world stage. By supporting those innovative Canadian companies as they reach new markets, we are generating economic success for Canadians and building Canada strong."

--The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Toronto has so much to offer on the world's creative export stage. By supporting our local businesses, we are not only supporting our community's economy; we are also helping showcase what Canada has to offer by putting our greatest talents front and centre for the whole world to see. I hope this investment gives them the support to continue to thrive, grow, and diversify their international markets."

--Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament (Spadina–Harbourfront)

"Kotn's expansion into the United Kingdom marks a major milestone for our brand and for the Canadian creative community that powers it. With support from the Creative Export Canada program, we're able to bring our sustainability-first model, rooted in full supply-chain transparency and natural fibres, to one of the world's most forward-thinking fashion markets. For the 9th year in a row, this Black Friday weekend, instead of going on sale, we're donating 100% of sales, up to $100,000, towards building 2 new primary schools in the Nile Delta and Faiyum regions. To date, we've built 23 schools. With your help, we'll build two more this Black Friday."

--Paula Sapinoso, Director-Marketing, Kotn

Quick Facts

The Creative Export Canada program has an annual budget of $33 million over three years, from 2023 to 2026.

The Export-Ready Stream invests in export-ready projects that generate export revenues and help Canadian creative industries reach more people around the world. Since its launch in 2018, it has invested more than $64.6 million in 166 projects from more than 134 creative industry companies and organizations.

Last June, the Government of Canada completed a successful creative industries trade mission to South Korea and Japan, leading a multi-sector delegation of more than 40 Canadian companies and organizations with strong export potential to expand their networks and develop new creative partnerships in these markets.

Backgrounder:

List of 23 Creative Export Canada Export-Ready Stream funding recipients for fiscal year 2025–2026

Through the eighth cohort of the Creative Export Canada program's Export-Ready Stream, the Department of Canadian Heritage is investing a total of $5.2 million to support 23 businesses and organizations across Canada. This funding, provided in the 2025–2026 fiscal year, will support creative export projects that have the potential for growth, which are expected to generate export revenues and reach more markets worldwide.

List of supported organizations throughout Canada

Region Recipient Project description Funding British Columbia Big Bad Boo Studios Inc. PROJECT TITLE: Export of Big Bad Boo Children's TV Catalogue Big Bad Boo Studios will export its catalogue of children's television series and digital experiences into Europe, with a focus on French, Spanish, and German-speaking territories. The recipient will attend children's television markets, conferences, and industry events across Europe to promote their library and close deals through partners. Main creative industry: Interactive digital media $264,000 British Columbia Studiostone Creative Inc. PROJECT TITLE: Export Diversification – Europe Studiostone Creative will include a two-phased diversification plan in Europe. The recipient will launch e-commerce in the United Kingdom, and launch retail and educational markets in Germany, France, Switzerland, and Belgium. The company is targeting toys, craft, hobbies, education and museum retail buyers, educational institutions, and artisans. The consumers are children aged 8 to 12, as well as adults and art hobbyists with interests in quality, eco-friendly creative projects. Main creative industry: Visual art $176,500 Alberta Weigl Educational Publishers Limited PROJECT TITLE: Digital Platform Export and Distribution Weigl Educational Publishers Limited will integrate artificial intelligence tools aimed at expanding the export of their digital educational content to international markets. These tools will be used to identify geographic areas and user segments by analyzing data, levels of digital readiness, and existing content gaps. The project will also include marketing and hiring activities and attending international book fairs. Main creative industry: Publishing (books) $174,500 Ontario Alpaca House Canada Inc. (LATIERRA) PROJECT TITLE: Worldwide distribution of premium alpaca knitwear LATIERRA will proactively engage in global distribution of its premium alpaca knitwear. It will exhibit at fashion trade shows and work in partnership with local sales agencies through seasonal showrooms for buyers from the United States, Japan, and France. The project will also include enhancements to their digital platform for direct sales. Main creative industry: Fashion design $136,000 Ontario Apricotton Inc. PROJECT TITLE: Apricotton - US Growth Phase 1 (E-commerce) Apricotton will launch an online shop to allow their followers to shop directly on the app, and a United States Amazon storefront to build their brand awareness and find new global customers. The project will involve setting up marketplace accounts; integrating Shopify products; and driving success through marketing content creation, ads, and improving operations and marketing. Main creative industry: Fashion design $237,000 Ontario DC Canada Education Development (DCCED) Corp. PROJECT TITLE: Market Canadian Content to Southeast Asia DC Canada Education Publishing will expand its English-as-a-second-language book sales by strengthening its presence in current markets and entering new ones across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The recipient will build partnerships with distributors, publishers, schools, and families, and will showcase its "One Story A Day" series, along with its English- and French-learning resources at international book fairs. Main creative industry: Publishing (books) $59,000 Ontario Kotn Inc. PROJECT TITLE: Kotn's 2025 UK-Export Project Kotn will expand brand awareness and export revenue by introducing Canadian, sustainability-driven fashion to the United Kingdom, drawing on lessons from its United States market experience. The company targets urban Gen Z and millennial consumers who value ethical production, timeless design, and transparency. Main creative industry: Fashion design $595,500 Ontario Lev Gleason Publications Inc. PROJECT TITLE: Captain Canuck 50th Anniversary US Tour The recipient will attend trade shows and meetings with distributors and potential licensees to expand the presence of their entire portfolio of Canadian-owned creative intellectual property in the United States market. The project will focus on promotion and generating publication sales; securing new distribution channels; and initiating intellectual property licensing negotiations for film, television, and other media. The target audiences are comic book and graphic novel readers, as well as United States-based independent retailers and distributors, and decision-makers in film, television, streaming, and animation. Main creative industry: Publishing (books) $273,000 Ontario LOFT Entertainment Inc. PROJECT TITLE: LOFT Entertainment X BIG FAMILY The project involves a partnership with BIG FAMILY, a songwriter- and producer-owned publishing label and management company. Together with BIG FAMILY, LOFT Entertainment will release four label artists' new musical works in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. This new foray into publishing and record label operations will allow LOFT Entertainment to leverage industry expertise to build credibility and reach audiences on streaming platforms, social media, and film and television. Main creative industry: Music $403,000 Ontario Royal Ontario Museum PROJECT TITLE: Export of ROM Exhibit Design Product The Royal Ontario Museum will actively market and promote four travelling exhibitions for potential placement in Australian, Singaporean and American museums. "Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches", "Out of the Depths: The Blue Whale Story", "The Cloth that Changed the World: India's Painted and Printed Cottons" and "Shokkan: Japanese Art Through the Sense of Touch" showcase exhibit designs, collections, content, and original artworks and media by Canadians, and are meant to appeal to mass audiences and families in the targeted markets. Main creative industry: Exhibit design $242,000 Ontario SDP Entertainment Inc. PROJECT TITLE: A Thousand Cuts Sideways Dog Productions will market its award-winning mystery feature film A Thousand Cuts internationally, pursuing licensing deals and working with marketing experts to maximize export revenues. The company is targeting 18- to 65-year-old audiences who enjoy comedies, mysteries, and thrillers in Germany, England, France, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. Main creative industry: Audiovisual $131,000 Ontario Secret City Studio Inc. PROJECT TITLE: The Perfect Bite Secret City Studio will expand its two productions, "The Perfect Bite" and "The Wedding Party", to the United Kingdom and the United States. "The Perfect Bite" is a four-course immersive murder-mystery experience where guests uncover a new chapter of a dark past, unraveling secrets through theatrical scenes, character interrogations, and puzzles. "The Wedding Party" is an immersive experience where guests are thrust into a whirlwind celebration filled with eccentric characters, unexpected twists, and secrets simmering beneath the surface. These two productions target escape-room and video game fans, food and theatre lovers, influencers, and young professionals. Main creative industry: Performing arts $151,000 Ontario Underknown Inc. PROJECT TITLE: Underknown International FAST Growth Underknown will expand their Popular Science channel to free ad-supported television streaming services by securing distribution deals on platforms. The content targets curious, tech savvy, and forward-thinking audiences, attracting viewers who are problem solvers, engaged and fascinated by how the world works. The company's focus is to grow the viewership on English-language platforms in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and South Africa. Main creative industry: Audiovisual $231,500 Ontario University Of Toronto Press PROJECT TITLE: Global Reach: Expanding Canadian Scholarly eBooks University of Toronto Press will expand their digital export strategy for their perpetual-access electronic book collections. Targeting academic libraries and consortia in Latin America and Asia, the recipient will expand international sales and global accessibility to Canadian scholarship by strengthening reseller partnerships, enhancing multilingual metadata, and supporting the discovery of content across international academic systems. Main creative industry: Publishing (books) $215,000 Ontario Vérité Films PROJECT TITLE: Jeremy and Jazzy Live USA Vérité Films will export their Canadian touring show "Jeremy and Jazzy Live USA", a children's stage show featuring music, characters, and animation from the beloved Jeremy and Jazzy brand to the United States, targeting primarily the New York state market. To maximize brand visibility and audience reach, the recipient will also launch the tour in theaters and schools, as well as market on key public broadcast systems. The target audience consists of American families with children aged 3 to 7 and American educators and schools. Main creative industry: Performing arts $152,000 Quebec Squido Studio PROJECT TITLE: DigiGods market launch initiative Squido Studio will launch a global marketing campaign to position "DigiGods", its latest virtual reality sandbox game, as a leading social title on Meta Quest. "DigiGods" is a free-to-play game that offers a platform for players to create, play, and share experiences in both virtual reality and mixed reality environments. The project targets the United States market, where the recipient has experience through its debut virtual reality title "No More Rainbows". Main creative industry: Interactive digital media $154,000 Quebec Berzerk Studio Inc. PROJECT TITLE: Shapes & Beats: Harmonies Sans Frontières Berzerk Studio will expand the international reach of "Just Shapes & Beats" with the launch of a hybrid version (physical and mobile), and marketing and distribution strategies. "Just Shapes & Beats" targets an intergenerational audience of players, ranging from 4 to 99 years old. Through this project, the recipient will expand into five new markets: England, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and Argentina. Main creative industry: Interactive digital media $363,000 Quebec Chasing Rats Games Inc. PROJECT TITLE: Export of the game "Worship" Chasing Rats Games will promote "Worship" through a presale campaign, featuring strategically scheduled partial launches and an early access release in the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The project targets Gen Alpha, Gen Z and Millennial players. Main creative industry: Interactive digital media $22,000 Quebec Covalent Media Inc. (SCAVENGERS STUDIOS) PROJECT TITLE: International Growth Strategy for Canadian IPs Scavengers Studios will commercialize "Season" and "Darwin Project" with localizations, community campaigns, and regionally adapted promotional content targeting narrative-driven players aged 18 to 35 in South Korea and Japan. Through this project, the recipient will strengthen monetization and expand its presence in Korea and Japan. Main creative industry: Interactive digital media $180,000 Quebec Eski Inc. (Pixmob) PROJECT TITLE: Deployment and commercialization of NOVA PixMob will market the large-scale roll-out of its NOVA product line, a permanent LED lighting solution designed to transform stadium and arena seating into an interactive luminous canvas, and include its service offerings for potential buyers. PixMob is targeting stadiums and arenas being built or renovated in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and the United States to diversify its business models. Main creative industry: Interactive digital media $205,000 Quebec PIXCOM International Inc. PROJECT TITLE: International expansion PIXCOM International will continue to pursue its export expansion strategy launched in 2023 by supporting the export of 33 promising titles from its catalogue. The recipient will strengthen its presence in key markets such as France, the United States, Denmark, and Sweden, while developing new opportunities in Portugal, Spain, and Finland. This initiative will help consolidate its growth and increase the reach of its productions on a global scale. Main creative industry: Audiovisual $284,000 Quebec Studio Iregular Inc. PROJECT TITLE: PUBLIC SQUARES in the USA and the Middle East Iregular will promote PUBLIC SQUARES, a series of large-scale digital artworks that transform urban spaces into interactive open-air museums. Using their proprietary technology for body, face, and hand tracking, PUBLIC SQUARES enables infinite combinations of artworks, formats, and narratives. The recipient targets the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. Main creative industry: Interactive digital media $212,500 Prince Edward Island Iron Fox Games PROJECT TITLE: Card Scramble: Violas Diner Iron Fox Games will internationally launch their first intellectual property game "Card Scramble: Viola's Diner", a narrative puzzle game blending Scrabble-style grids with card-building mechanics, targeting women aged 55 and older and card-game enthusiasts aged 30 to 70. Across new distribution platforms, self-hosted website, and mobile, the project targets six new international markets with strong demand for puzzle and word games in Germany, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Japan. Main creative industry: Interactive digital media $402,000

