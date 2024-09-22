OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement on Gender Equality Week:

"Today marks the start of Gender Equality Week, an opportunity to reflect on the importance of advancing gender equality, addressing persistent barriers and gaps, and celebrating the progress that has been achieved so far.

Every single woman should have the chance to not only fully participate in Canada's economic, social, and political life, but thrive in all areas of society. This year's theme, Unlocking Potential: Economic Power Through Gender Equality, highlights that we cannot build a prosperous and just society unless we pursue gender equality.

This is for every single Canadian – because when we break down obstacles to gender equality, we create more opportunities and a stronger Canadian economy for everyone. That means closing the gender pay gap, promoting women into leadership and decision-making roles, and supporting family-friendly policies so we can unlock our country's full workforce and economic potential.

We know that meeting these goals means taking action today, and that is why the Government of Canada is actively supporting women's economic participation with programming and funding. We have made important progress thanks to numerous initiatives and investments, including:

Up to $30 billion over 5 years to build a Canada -wide early learning and child care system, enabling parents, particularly mothers, to go to work or school and reach their full economic potential;

over 5 years to build a -wide early learning and child care system, enabling parents, particularly mothers, to go to work or school and reach their full economic potential; $433.8 million since 2018 in over 930 projects through Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program to advance gender equality.

since 2018 in over 930 projects through Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program to advance gender equality. Over $22.9 million for a Menstrual Equity Fund pilot project to facilitate access to menstrual products, enabling full participation in social and economic life. So far, over 72.7 million menstrual products have been distributed to over 3.5 million people in need.

for a Menstrual Equity Fund pilot project to facilitate access to menstrual products, enabling full participation in social and economic life. So far, over 72.7 million menstrual products have been distributed to over 3.5 million people in need. Ensuring pay equity between women and men working in federally regulated sectors by introducing and implementing the Pay Equity Act.

When women have the access to opportunities, equal pay, and support systems that they deserve, they can thrive. This not only positively impacts them, but their family, friends and entire community. This Gender Equality Week, I encourage you to support and celebrate the individuals, organizations and community leaders around us all who are driving progress by using the hashtag #GenderEqualityWeek. Because by lifting each other up, fostering inclusivity, and breaking down barriers, we are building a more prosperous and resilient future for everyone.

I am wishing everyone a meaningful and inspiring Gender Equality Week!"

