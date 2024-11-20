GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement today:

"On the 25th anniversary of Transgender Day of Remembrance, we continue to honour the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of violence. Their memories remind us of the urgent and ongoing need to protect and support transgender people to continue to face disproportionate levels of violence, hate and discrimination in public spaces, online, and at work.

Transgender people in Canada deserve safety, respect, and dignity, just like everyone else. The ongoing hate faced by transgender communities is unacceptable, and we must stand together to end this injustice. The Government of Canada continues to support and stand with these communities. Ongoing work continues through the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, which has been vital in building safer communities and programs. Through this whole-of-government approach, we're working to support trans voices, communities, and leaders address inequities, and ensure that every member of the 2SLGBTQI+ communities is heard and protected.

2SLGBTQI+ rights are human rights and that extends beyond our borders. Canada is working globally, through the United Nations, the Organization of American States, and other key forums, to advocate for the rights and safety of queer communities, and to be a leader in prioritizing their safety and security.

Here at home, we've made great progress, but there is always more to be done to ensure policies protect the rights of transgender people, especially trans youth. With hate crimes on the rise, the Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate aims to empower communities and building a safer, more inclusive Canada for vulnerable communities. The Government of Canada is dedicated to confronting hate through concrete measures that support communities, build comprehensive research and data, and create partnerships with local community leaders.

Today, as vigils are held across Canada and the world, let us reflect on how each of us can contribute to a more inclusive, compassionate society. Let us remember the lives lost. Together, let us make a commitment that we can create a world and a Canada where everyone feels safe to be their true self."

