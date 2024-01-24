The Government of Canada issues a statement on the World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today is the World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture, a day to honour and celebrate the cultural diversity of the African continent and its diaspora.

This is the perfect time to highlight the important contributions made to society by the cultures of the world's second most populous continent. It is also an opportunity to acknowledge the challenges faced by Afrodescendant communities in many parts of the world.

Canadians of African descent have made incredible contributions to every aspect of our society and continue to do so every day. Whether in politics, business, the arts, music, sport or science, their history, vision and heritage are an integral part of our national identity.

The year 2024 marks the end of the United Nations' International Decade for People of African Descent. In Budget 2023, our government allocated a further $25 million to the Supporting Black Canadian Communities initiative, in addition to the $200 million invested since 2019. This program supports organizations that promote inclusion and celebrate the contributions of Canada's Black and Afrodescendant communities.

We will continue to support measures that promote equity and fight racism in order to build a more just, inclusive and respectful world for communities of African descent.

Together, we can celebrate the beauty and diversity of African and Afrodescendant cultures, reflections of peace and identity, many of which are part of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage. In doing so, we can move towards a future where recognition, respect and equality are the fundamental values that guide our societies and all the continents.

Happy World Day of African and Afrodescendant Culture to you all!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

