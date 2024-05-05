Today in Canada and throughout the world, Christians of the Eastern Orthodox Church, the Oriental Orthodox Church and the Eastern Rite Catholic Church celebrate Easter.

OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2024 /CNW/ - On this Orthodox Easter day in Canada and throughout the world, the hearts of the faithful of the Eastern Orthodox Church, the Oriental Orthodox Church and the Eastern Rite Catholic Church resound with joy.

This celebration marks the end of Lent, a period of fasting, prayer and purification. It also celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, a symbol of the victory of light over darkness, of life over death.

Orthodox Easter is a time of spiritual rebirth, introspection and fellowship. Families and friends gather together around festive tables, attend Easter liturgies and exchange decorated eggs. This celebration is also a great opportunity to pay tribute to the contributions of Orthodox Christian communities to Canadian society.

May the celebrations of Orthodox Easter bring comfort and hope everyone affected by conflict, and inspire all persons working for justice, freedom and human dignity.

I wish everyone celebrating Orthodox Easter a day filled with peace, love and blessings.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

