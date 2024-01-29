The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark the National Day of Remembrance of the Québec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Today we mark the National Day of Remembrance of the Québec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia with the support of Amira Elghawaby, Canada's first Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia.

The heinous crime perpetrated on January 29, 2017, at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec is an event that will forever be etched in our national memory. We remember the six lives that were cruelly taken. Our country will never forget our fellow citizens: Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzeddine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti. They were husbands, sons, brothers, fathers. These men will forever remain linked to our history, and especially to our desire to work even harder to combat injustice, racism and Islamophobia, for them and for all of Canada's Muslim communities.

The rising hatred across the country in light of international events makes it all the more important to commemorate the National Day of Remembrance of the Québec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia—to remember, honour and support the victims and survivors of Islamophobia who continue to confront this scourge everyday.

Our government remains resolute in its fight against hatred and intolerance in all their forms. In recent years, we have held a National Summit on Islamophobia. In addition, we appointed Canada's first-ever Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, who travels the country to engage directly with affected communities. We have also made historic investments in the fight against racism and hate, committing nearly $200 million to Canada's two anti-racism strategies. Lastly, we are working to launch Canada's new Anti-Racism Strategy and Canada's first ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

Along with Special Representative Amira Elghawaby, we will continue to work to ensure that Muslim Canadians feel safe and secure in their communities, streets and places of worship, as Islamophobia and all forms of discrimination have no place in Canada.

As we mark the 7th anniversary of this tragedy, today we call on all Canadians to join us in honouring the memory of the victims of the Québec City mosque attack and to take concrete action to combat Islamophobia in our communities. Let's remember that what unites us will always be stronger than what divides us.

