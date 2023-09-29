Today, Minister Khera marks the Mid-Autumn Festival.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the most important celebrations on the lunar calendar. On this night, members of many Asian communities gather together to admire the light of the full moon.

Also known as the Moon Festival, the celebration offers people of Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Malaysian and Korean descent the opportunity to light colourful lanterns and enjoy traditional moon cakes. A symbol of family unity and togetherness, the moon is particularly bright on this date.

Originally, the festival was a time to give thanks for a bountiful harvest. Today, it's also a chance to reflect on the successes of the past year and get ready for the year ahead.

In Canada, diversity is a fact, but inclusion is always a choice. As Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations kick off across the country, we are reminded of the fact that, in celebrating our diversity, we are empowering our neighbours, our communities and our country.

Today, I would like to extend my best wishes to all those celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected], 819-360-0693; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]