The Government of Canada issues statement to mark Polish Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the start of the first-ever Polish Heritage Month in Canada. Throughout May, we will be celebrating the many contributions of Polish communities. Since the 18th century, people of Polish descent have enriched our country's cultural diversity, while promoting social justice and solidarity.

Today there are 1.2 million people of Polish descent in Canada. They were among the first ethnocultural groups to come here. The first immigrants arrived from Poland starting in 1752, most of them settling first in Ontario. In fact, Toronto is now home to the largest Polish festival in North America.

Polish Heritage Month is also an occasion to highlight the enduring bonds Polish communities across Canada have maintained with their homeland. Every year, Polish communities in Canada and around the world come together to celebrate Polish Constitution Day, commemorating the historic Polish Constitution of May 3, 1791. Moreover, this inaugural Polish Heritage Month offers a chance to honour Polish National Flag Day, which will take place on May 2.

Throughout May, we are recognizing the many contributions Canadians of Polish descent make to our communities, actively participating in associations and charities while achieving remarkable feats in diverse fields such as the arts, business, politics, education, science and sport.

Canada's strength lies in its diversity, in the acceptance of all communities and in equality for all. In May, I invite all Canadians to learn more about the heritage and contributions of people of Polish descent in Canada.

I wish you an excellent Polish Heritage Month!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected], 819-360-0693; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]