The Government of Canada celebrates Sukkot, the Feast of Tabernacles.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Tonight at sunset is the beginning of Sukkot, or the Feast of Tabernacles. Celebrated by Jewish communities in Canada and around the world, this holiday traditionally marked the time of harvest in their ancestral homeland. Today, it is also considered a celebration of hospitality.

For seven days, Jewish families will build a small temporary booth called a "sukkah" on their balcony or in their yard. They gather there to sing, celebrate and share a meal, while reflecting on the blessings of abundance, family and community. According to Jewish tradition, the fact that the doors and windows of the sukkah are always open symbolizes sharing with others. Sukkah are carefully decorated by children, ushering in a new cheerfulness after the solemnity of the major Jewish holidays.

To all those who celebrate, we wish you a warm and joyful Sukkot filled with gratitude and memorable moments.

Chag Sukkot Sameach!

