Today, we celebrate the Lunar New Year for many communities in Canada, as they celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - As we enter the Lunar New Year, I extend my warmest greetings to everyone celebrating in Canada and around the world, including the Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and many other Asian communities.

The dragon is a symbol of strength, courage and good fortune. Let us draw inspiration from the dragon's mythical resilience, wisdom and ability to overcome challenges so that we can face what lies ahead.

The Lunar New Year, one of the most important celebrations in the lunar calendar, is a time of profound significance for families and communities. Each year, people travel home to reunite with loved ones and enjoy symbolic meals. It is also a moment of reflection on the past, a celebration of the present, and a hopeful gaze towards the future. The Year of the Dragon encourages us to approach the coming months with determination, creativity and a spirit of adventure.

The Lunar New Year is an opportunity to highlight the many contributions of the Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and many other Asian communities that have helped build the foundations of this country. Together, let's celebrate Canada's diversity, continue to build bridges and celebrate our many vibrant cultural communities.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I wish everyone a wonderful Year of the Dragon filled with prosperity, good health and happiness.

Happy Lunar New Year!

