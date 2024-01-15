Today, Canadians celebrate Thai Pongal

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, in various regions of Canada and across the globe, Tamil communities are joyfully observing Thai Pongal, a festival that signifies the culmination of the harvest season.

This significant event brings together members of the Tamil community to partake in the enjoyment of pongal, a dish prepared from rice and fresh milk. For many Tamil Canadians, this is an opportunity to express gratitude to nature and the sun for a fruitful harvest, while others use it as an opportunity for reflection on the past year and anticipation for the months ahead.

Central to Thai Pongal are values such as respect, compassion and mutual support, which resonate not only within Tamil communities but also reflect the shared values that unite all Canadians. Coinciding with Tamil Heritage Month, Thai Pongal serves as a poignant reminder of both the enduring strength and resilience of the Tamil community and the many incredible contributions Tamils have made to Canadian society.

I invite all Canadians to learn more about the rich history and ongoing contributions of the Tamil community, and to participate in the festivities taking place throughout the country during this remarkable four-day celebration.

To everyone celebrating, I extend my heartfelt wishes for a joyous, safe and peaceful Thai Pongal for you and your families.

Iniya Pongal Nalvazhthukkal!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected], 819-360-0693; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]