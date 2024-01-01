The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Tamil Heritage Month.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of Tamil Heritage Month! Throughout January, we will highlight the many contributions that Tamil Canadians have made to the social, economic and cultural fabric of our country.

Canada's Tamil community is one of the largest outside Asia, thanks in part to the Canadian government's initiatives and policies, starting in 1983, that helped people fleeing violence find safety and security here in Canada. Ever since, Tamil Canadians have helped build the Canada we know and love today. They saw Canada as a place of opportunity, and got right to work opening businesses, starting media outlets and running grassroots organizations to serve their communities and strengthen our country. Their contributions in academia, literature and science have made our communities and our country stronger.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I'd like to invite Canadians from coast to coast to coast to join in celebrating Thai Pongal and learn more about the Tamil community, its heritage, its resiliency and its culture.

As we celebrate this month, we reaffirm our deep gratitude to Tamil people and communities. Together, let's continue to build a united, diverse and fair Canada where everyone has equal opportunities and can contribute to our shared prosperity.

Happy Tamil Heritage Month!

