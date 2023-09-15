The Government of Canada marks Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Tonight, at sunset, the Jewish New Year will begin. Rosh Hashanah is a two-day celebration for Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. This marks the beginning of the High Holidays, ending in Yom Kippur.

On this occasion, Jewish families and friends come together to share a meal and wish each other a year full of promise. At the centre of the table, the sweet taste of apples dipped in honey symbolizes the hope for a mild and pleasant new year. During Rosh Hashanah, people also listen to the shofar, an ancient wind instrument. The powerful sound of this ram's horn is traditionally a call to reflection.

Jewish Canadians have made, and continue to make, important contributions to this country's dynamic culture. Rosh Hashanah is also an opportunity to reaffirm our united and unwavering support for Jewish communities. We will always stand with them in the fight against antisemitism and hatred.

Diversity is an integral part of the Canadian identity, and we will continue to build a more equitable society for all Canadians. As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I wish everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah good health and happiness.

Shana Tova U'metuka!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

