The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Raoul Wallenberg Day

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, we honour a man of extraordinary courage, Sweden's Raoul Wallenberg. He has the distinction of being named Canada's first-ever honorary citizen in 1985.

A diplomat based in Hungary, Raoul Wallenberg saved thousands of lives during the Second World War. He demonstrated exceptional bravery and deep humanity in protecting members of Jewish communities from Nazi deportation and extermination. At that time, 400,000 Jewish men, women and children had been deported to Hungary.

Mr. Wallenberg's method of saving so many lives was bold and risky. By distributing protective passports (Schutzpass) and setting up special safe houses, he succeeded in protecting Jewish men, women and children from Nazi terror. His unfailing courage and dedication were a beacon of hope in the darkness of the Holocaust.

During the six months he spent in Budapest in 1944, Raoul Wallenberg saved more than 100,000 Jews from persecution, more than any other person, organization or administration. On January 17, 1945, Soviet forces coming to liberate Hungary captured the Swedish diplomat. While his fate remains unknown, his selflessness still moves us.

This human rights advocate's sense of justice and compassion are an inspiration to us all. He reminds us that it is possible to make a difference, even in the face of horror and injustice.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I am proud of Raoul Wallenberg's legacy. Today, we are committed to keeping his memory alive by continuing our fight against antisemitism and discrimination in all its forms. Hate has no place in Canada and never will. Let's work together to create a more inclusive world where every human being can live in dignity and freedom, regardless of where they come from or how they pray.

