Tamil communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Puthandu, the Tamil New Year

OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2024 /CNW/ - As Tamil communities across Canada and around the world celebrate Puthandu, they come together to mark the beginning of a new year filled with promise and hope. Puthandu holds special significance for Tamil people. This holiday symbolizes not only renewal but also resilience in the face of past challenges. It's a time for reflection on one's achievements and aspirations, as well as an opportunity to strengthen family and friendship bonds.

In households, kōlams adorn the entrances, showcasing the beauty and creativity of this age-old tradition. Clad in new attire, people exchange warm wishes and gifts and share delicious meals that embody the richness of Tamil culture.

As Tamil Canadians celebrate this new year, we honour not only their cultural traditions but also their invaluable contributions to our social, cultural and economic fabric. It is also an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to building more inclusive and diverse communities, and to shaping a more equitable future for all.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all those celebrating Puthandu for a year filled with happiness, health, and prosperity. May this new year bring success and fulfillment to each and every one of you.

Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

