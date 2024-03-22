The Government of Canada marks Purim

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Tomorrow at sundown, Jewish communities across Canada and around the world will celebrate the triumph of bravery by observing Purim.

This joyous festival is a reminder of the significance of resilience in the face of adversity and the importance of solidarity despite obstacles.

This occasion celebrates the biblical story of the Jewish people's deliverance from oppression and persecution. We recognize the determination of Mordechai and Esther, the heroes of the Purim story, who faced challenges with tenacity and courage.

The holiday is marked by a number of rituals, including reading from the Book of Esther, donating Mishloach manot (food baskets) to those in need, children dressing up in carnival-like costumes, and savouring hamantaschen, a special cookie made for the occasion, with loved ones.

Today, we also reaffirm our commitment to combatting intolerance and discrimination in all their forms. Hatred towards Jewish communities has no place in Canada, and it never will. Let's draw inspiration from the story of Purim to unite in our efforts to fight the prejudices that harm all communities.

We wish everyone celebrating Purim a colourful and joyful holiday! May these festivities bring happiness and harmony to everyone!

Chag Purim Sameach!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected], 819-360-0693; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]