The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Passover

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Tonight at sundown, the first of the eight days of Passover begins. Also known as Pesach, this festival symbolizes freedom, redemption and hope after oppression.

Passover commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt through the Exodus. Jewish families and friends gather around the Seder—a ritual that brings the Pesach story to life. During this time, Jewish communities read the Haggadah and share foods that have become highly symbolic for the Jewish people over the centuries, such as matzah, marror and haroset.

In a time when division is all too common, Passover is an opportunity to remember the strength of community in times of adversity. While this holiday is synonymous with hope and liberation, we must not ignore the alarming rise of antisemitism in Canada. During Passover and throughout the year, let us continue to rise above the prejudices that contribute to hatred and discrimination, and embrace the values of inclusion, solidarity and respect for differences that make us stronger and more united as Canadians.

We wish Jewish communities across Canada and around the world a Passover filled with contemplation and gratitude.

Chag Pesach Sameach!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected], 819-360-0693; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]