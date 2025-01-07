The Government of Canada issues a statement for Orthodox Christmas.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Orthodox Christian and Eastern Rite Catholic communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Christmas!

Celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, today is a poignant reminder of his message of love for others. This occasion is an opportunity to gather with family and friends and open our hearts to others. This is also a time to help people who are most in need and reach out to those around us who might be feeling alone. During the festive season, our thoughts are with the Christians who are affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

For decades, the faith, compassion and spirit of Orthodox and Eastern Rite Catholic Christian communities have helped build Canada. Today I invite Canadians from coast to coast to coast to join me in wishing them a blessed day and a Merry Christmas!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

