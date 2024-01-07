Orthodox Christians in Canada and around the world celebrate Christmas Day today

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, we join members of the Orthodox and Eastern Rite Catholic Christian communities in Canada and around the world in celebrating Christmas.

This year, as we continue to face global challenges, the spirit of Christmas takes on an even deeper meaning. Members of these communities, gathered with family and friends, celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with religious services and festive gatherings, marking the occasion with faith and hope.

Christmas is a time to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ, including the power of compassion, generosity and perseverance. The unwavering commitment of Orthodox and Eastern Rite Catholic Christian communities' to embodying these principles in their daily lives helps foster a united and supportive Canada for all, shaping our collective identity as Canadians.

This celebration is also an opportunity to highlight the significant contribution of Orthodox Christians and Eastern Rite Catholics to building an ever more just, diverse and inclusive Canada. Their contribution and positive impact on our communities are a source of inspiration and learning for us all.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I renew my wishes for a happy and peaceful Christmas to all those celebrating today, with the hope that this year will bring health, peace and prosperity to everyone.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected], 819-360-0693; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]