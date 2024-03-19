Today, people in Canada and around the world celebrate the start of the New Year in the Persian calendar

OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, members of the Iranian, Afghan, Kurdish, Zoroastrian, Baháʼí, Ismaili Muslim and Central Asian communities in Canada and around the world are celebrating Nowruz, marking the start of the New Year according to the Persian calendar.

This ancient festival marks the beginning of spring, celebrating the return of light and bidding farewell to the darkness of winter. Nowruz is a time of festivities including gathering around the haft-sin table with family and loved ones, cultural community events, gift giving, feasting and camaraderie. It is a day to come together and celebrate the renewal of hope and the triumph of light over darkness and joy over sorrow.

As people around the globe reflect on the past and set intentions for the future, I invite everyone to learn more about the many communities in Canada that celebrate Nowruz. These communities contribute to shaping the vibrant and diverse country that Canada is today.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I would like to wish everyone celebrating Nowruz joy, good health and prosperity in the New Year.

Har Ruz etan Nowruz, Nowruz etan Pyrouz.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

