The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Lincoln Alexander Day

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks Lincoln Alexander Day, a day in honour of an extraordinary man of law who left an indelible mark on Canadian history. His contributions and legacy have been instrumental in shaping the diverse and inclusive Canada we know today.

The Honourable Lincoln MacCauley Alexander was Canada's first Black Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister. His unwavering advocacy for Black Canadians and commitment to promoting equity through social justice, education, race relations and youth issues make him a role model for present and future generations.

Throughout his life, he also paved the way for the advancement and equality of Canadians from all backgrounds. As a trailblazer, he used his voice and platform to defend the rights and interests of marginalized communities, tirelessly working to promote inclusion by breaking down racial and ethnocultural barriers.

Lincoln Alexander Day is an opportunity for Canadians across the country to commemorate the accomplishments of this remarkable politician and Canadian Army Corporal who improved representation of racialized people both within government institutions and beyond. It is also a time to pay tribute to all those who have fought and continue to fight for a fairer, more equitable Canada.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I invite all Canadians to build on his legacy by taking action to combat racism and discrimination in all its forms. By honouring the memory of Lincoln Alexander today and every day, we renew our commitment to building a more inclusive Canada for everyone.

