OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - On Lincoln Alexander Day, we honour a man who broke down barriers and inspired generations in the fight for racial equality.

In 1992, Lincoln MacCauley Alexander was appointed Companion of the Order of Canada, the country's highest honour. He was a pioneer as the first Black Canadian elected to the House of Commons as well as the first to be appointed federal cabinet minister and Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. The son of workers born into modest circumstances in 1922, at a time when Black people had few job opportunities, Lincoln Alexander joined the army and then the public service. Over the years, his commitment to education, race relations and youth left an indelible mark on Canada. A lifelong advocate of equality and social justice, Lincoln Alexander became Chancellor of the University of Guelph and later President of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation. To this day, his legacy continues to guide us in our pursuit of a fairer, more inclusive society.

Lincoln Alexander passed away in 2012 at the age of 90, but our government has never stopped following his path. We remain deeply committed to tackling all forms of racial discrimination and strengthening our efforts in building a more inclusive, equitable and fairer society in which all Canadians, including Black Canadians, can participate and thrive. Earlier this year, as part of that work, we were proud to launch a renewed anti-racism strategy, Changing Systems, Transforming Lives: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024–2028, and Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate. We have dedicated more than $260 million to fighting systemic racism, discrimination and hate in Canada since 2018.

As one of the first member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development to recognize the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, we have invested more than $872 million to better support Canadians of African descent, as well as their communities, across the country. This includes $200 million to build the capacity of Black communities and organizations through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. In addition, in the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, the government proposes to invest:

$189 million over five years, starting in 2025-26, in Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada for the Black Entrepreneurship Program to help Black entrepreneurs and business owners thrive. Specifically, the Program provides access to capital, mentorship and financial planning services.

$9.5 million over two years, starting in 2025-26, in Employment and Social Development Canada to help Black youth overcome employment barriers through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy Program.

over two years, starting in 2025-26, in Employment and Social Development Canada to help Black youth overcome employment barriers through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy Program. $36 million in 2025-26 in Employment and Social Development Canada for the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, which empowers Black-led, Black-serving and Black-focused community organizations to promote inclusiveness.

These proposed new investments would bring the total investment to improve the social and economic welfare of Black Canadians and tackle systemic inequities affecting Black communities to more than $1 billion. Today, we encourage everyone in Canada to reflect on Lincoln Alexander's contributions and become actively involved in promoting equality and diversity in our communities. Today, we have an opportunity to remember the values he represented: service, respect and commitment to a better society.

