Statement by Minister Khera on Lebanese Heritage Month in Canada

The Government of Canada issues statement to mark Lebanese Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, marks the beginning of Lebanese Heritage Month, a time to reflect on and celebrate the many incredible contributions that Lebanese Canadians have made to our country.

The history of the hundreds of thousands of Canadians of Lebanese descent is an integral part of our country's story. Since first arriving in 1882, Lebanese Canadians have played a pivotal role in building the Canada we know and love today. Lebanese Canadians have enhanced every aspect of our society, including in academic research, medicine, theatre, teaching, entrepreneurship, sports and science.

This month provides opportunities for all Canadians to learn more about their Lebanese-Canadian neighbours, colleagues and friends, and to nurture open-mindedness and understanding. While diversity is a fact, inclusion is a choice, and Lebanese Heritage Month is one of the ways through which we can build bridges between communities—and a better, more inclusive Canada for everyone.

This year's Lebanese Heritage Month comes at a time when the crisis in the Middle East has escalated to Lebanon. We have seen unacceptable loss of life, including the devastating killing of three Canadians. The Government of Canada is deeply disturbed by the crisis in Lebanon and renews its call for a ceasefire and de-escalation.

Once again, I want to take this opportunity to wish everyone a happy Lebanese Heritage Month and encourage all Canadians to celebrate this occasion with their communities.

