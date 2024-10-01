Minister Khera makes a statement to mark Latin American Heritage Month.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I wish everyone a Happy Latin American Heritage Month!

With roots in more than 22 countries, Latin Americans have helped build the Canada that we know today and continue to shape its future.

About 500,000 Canadians have a Latin American background, forming diverse ethnocultural communities. While their mother tongues are mainly Spanish and Portuguese, many Indigenous languages, such as Quechua and Guarani, also enrich their linguistic heritage. The first wave of Latin American immigration occurred in the 1940s, mainly from Argentina. Today, the Mexican diaspora is the largest Latin American community in the country.

Canadians of Latin American descent have made valuable contributions in every part of society, including research, medicine, the arts, sciences and music, making our country stronger and more diverse.

This October, it is important to recognize that, even today, racialized people are more likely to encounter systemic barriers and acts of discrimination in Canada.

Our government is taking strong action to building a fairer, more equitable society. We recently launched Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024–‍2028 along with Canada's first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate. Together, these initiatives represent investments of more than $375 million dedicated to tackling racism and hatred and ensuring that inclusion and diversity continue to form the foundation of our country.

Throughout the month, activities, celebrations and festivals will be held to highlight the invaluable contributions of Latin American communities. Take this opportunity to discover the cultures that enrich Canada!

