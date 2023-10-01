The Government of Canada celebrates Latin American Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - It's the start of Latin American Heritage Month, a time to remember and celebrate past and current contributions of Canadians of Latin American origin.

Between 1946 and 1955, Canada was home to fewer than 2,000 people of Latin American origin, primarily having immigrated from Argentina and Brazil. Today, the Canadian mosaic is enriched by over half a million Canadians of Latin American descent, representing all 22 Latin American countries.

Canadians of Latin American origin in Canada enrich communities across the country with their vibrant cultures, cuisine, music, and traditions. Their significant contributions to every facet of Canadian society—from business, to innovation, academics, arts, science, and more—have also made our country more resilient.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I also want to reaffirm my commitment to combating racial and social injustice. Even today, racialized people are more likely to experience discrimination in Canada. Everyone must be part of the solution to confront racism and any form of discrimination. This is why our government is committed to implementing a whole-of-government approach to address racism as part of Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy.

Throughout October, many celebrations, activities, and festivals will be held to highlight the contributions of Latin American communities to our country. I encourage all Canadians to participate and learn more about Latin American communities' unique culture and traditions!

Happy Latin American Heritage Month!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Alisson Lévesque, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]