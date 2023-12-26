The Government of Canada issues a statement marking Kwanzaa.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, African communities in Canada and across the diaspora in the Americas mark the beginning of Kwanzaa.

From December 26 to January 1, families and communities come together to share a feast, honour ancestors and celebrate their rich culture. Each day, one candle is lit. By the seventh day, all seven candles will burn brightly on the Kinara.

Each candle symbolizes distinct values of African cultures, including unity, purpose and collective responsibility. These are also Canadian values, because we share a profound sense of belonging in our country and our communities, despite our differences.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I am committed to ensuring that all traditions and cultures that enrich our society are valued. I am also focused on continuing the fight against racism and discrimination that racialized Canadians still face. Kwanzaa provides a unique opportunity to promote inclusion and recognition for Canadian communities of African descent. Together, let's remember that a united and supportive society makes life fairer and safer for everyone.

During this celebration, I invite all Canadians to learn more about Kwanzaa and take part in activities that promote harmony and mutual understanding.

Happy Kwanzaa to everyone celebrating. May this week be filled with joy, sharing and gratitude for the contributions of African-Canadian communities.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected], 819-360-0693; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]