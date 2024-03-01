Government of Canada issues statement to mark Irish Heritage Month.

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the start of Irish Heritage Month. This is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Irish communities and their descendants.

People who came to Canada from Ireland hold a special place in our country's history. Today, there are an estimated 4.5 million English- and French-speaking Canadians that have Irish ancestry, representing almost 15 percent of our population. Beginning in the 17th century, Irish immigrants left their homeland to settle in Canada, fleeing famine and extreme poverty. Despite countless challenges, Irish people shared their knowledge, traditions and values with the inhabitants of their new home. Their perseverance and hard work have greatly enriched the fabric of our society and helped shape the country we know today.

Irish Heritage Month is a time for celebrating these admirable contributions in all fields including the arts, sciences, music, sports, politics and business.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I invite all Canadians to take part in this month's activities and learn more about the heritage and invaluable contributions of Irish communities in Canada, including the important role of St. Patrick's Day.

Marked for the first time in Montréal on March 17, 1824, this year marks the 200th anniversary of this celebration in Canada. Taking part in parades and the excitement that goes with them is a great way to discover the Irish spirit and how Irish heritage and history have shaped the tapestry of our country.

Happy Irish Heritage Month and St. Patrick's Day!

Sláinte is táinte!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Alisson Lévesque, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]