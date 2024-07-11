The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark and celebrate Imamat Day

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - On Imamat Day, we join Ismaili Muslims in Canada and around the world in celebrating the 67th anniversary of the accession of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV as Imam of the Ismaili community.

From an early age, the Aga Khan has upheld values that Canadians hold dear. Social justice, human rights, inclusion, sharing and empathy comprise the foundation of his work and the legacy he continues to build. His Highness is the founder and chair of the Aga Khan Development Network and has worked on numerous philanthropic and humanitarian projects aimed at transforming the lives of the Ismaili Muslim community members in Canada and many others around the world.

As an ardent defender of peace and pluralism, the Aga Khan is the driving force behind various Ismaili centres including the Global Centre for Pluralism in Ottawa and the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. His Highness has also been an honorary Canadian citizen since 2010.

Imamat Day provides an opportunity for our government to reaffirm its commitment to addressing and fighting Islamophobia. In Budget 2024, we are investing $7.3 million in funding over six years starting in 2024–2025, with $1.1 million ongoing to continue to support the Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby.

Ismaili Muslims continue to make deep and meaningful contributions to our country. Imamat Day is the perfect occasion to learn more about this community's achievements and dedication to helping people around the world and here at home in Canada.

I extend my warmest wishes to His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV on the anniversary of his accession as Imam and to all those celebrating Imamat Day. Khushiali Mubarak!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Alisson Lévesque, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]