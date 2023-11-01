Today, the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, issued a statement marking Hindu Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of the second annual Hindu Heritage Month. Throughout this month we honour the invaluable contributions of Hindu communities across the country and celebrate the richness of their cultures and languages.

There are over a billion Hindus worldwide. Hinduism is the world's third most practiced religion and also embodies a profound philosophy rooted in respect for all living things. It is a way of life where every facet of daily existence is an aspect of one's spiritual journey.

In Canada, Hindus have been an integral part of Canadian society since 1903. Over the past 120 years, Hindu communities have flourished and grown immensely. They've become increasingly active and prolific, leaving their mark on a number of aspects of Canadian society, from medicine and cutting-edge technology to the arts and thriving businesses.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I want to acknowledge the contributions that that Hindu communities across the country have made to our social fabric. In Canada, diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice; the two together are what make our country strong. We will always stand up to discrimination and hatred and choose justice and unity.

Wishing everyone a joyous Hindu Heritage Month!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

