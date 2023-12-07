The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark the festival of Hanukkah

OTTAWA, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - This evening at sundown, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world welcome the beginning of Hanukkah. Also known as the Festival of Lights, this eight-day celebration is an opportunity for Jewish people to gather with family and friends.

Hanukkah, which means "dedication," symbolizes the light that shines in the world and in each of us, even in the darkest of times. The lighting of each candle on the hanukkiah represents the triumph of good over evil. Hanukkah is also a reminder of the importance of perseverance and, above all, hope. This commemorates the revolt of the Maccabees, a revolt that led to the liberation of the Jewish people. It reminds us that even the smallest group of people have the power to make a massive difference.

During this celebration, people also enjoy latkes with guests and spinning dreidels with children. Hanukkah is also an opportunity to recognize the many remarkable contributions that Jewish Canadians have made, and will continue to make, to Canada's social fabric.

We wish a happy Hanukkah to everyone celebrating in Canada and beyond. Enjoy this time of celebration in peace and joy.

Chag Hanukkah Sameach!

