Minister Khera issues statement to mark Gurpurab, Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthday.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Sikh communities across Canada and around the world will be celebrating Gurpurab, the 555th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Guru and founder of the Sikh religion.

A visionary, feminist, environmentalist, philosopher and social reformer, Guru Nanak Dev Ji is a source of inspiration for millions of people around the world. His legacy reminds us all to focus on what brings us together rather than what divides us, and overall, to focus on our humanity.

Throughout his teachings, Guru Nanak focuses on the values of equality, compassion and unity which aren't just Sikh values, but also Canadian values. Right now, these values are more important than ever.

Canada is home to the world's largest Sikh diaspora. Sikhs have played a foundational role in building the Canada we know and love today. Every day, they continue to lift up, support and give back to communities from coast to coast to coast, through the practice of seva.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I wish Sikh communities across the country, and everyone celebrating Gurpurab, a day filled with joy and reflection.

Happy Gurpurab! Gurpurab Deeyan Lakh Lakh Waadayien

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Waleed Saleem, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]