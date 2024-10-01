Minister Khera issues a statement to mark German Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - This October, we celebrate German Heritage Month, recognizing the contributions of over 3 million people of German origin to Canada.

About 10 percent of Canadians are of German descent, with roots tracing back to the first wave of immigration to the country in the 18th century. Since then, people of German origin have played a vital role in shaping our country, and today they represent one of the largest communities from Europe. Their achievements span a wide range of fields, from the arts to sports, education and science.

Canadians of German descent have always been keen to share their culture and language with others. This openness has led to the establishment of Goethe Institutes in many of our cities, as well as the creation of German studies departments in different universities across the country. Currently, around 490,000 people in Canada speak German or a German dialect, contributing to the vibrant diversity of our cultural and historical landscape.

One of the most cherished traditions from the German community is Oktoberfest, a celebration that continues to grow in popularity. This event offers a wonderful opportunity to showcase the heritage of the German people through their cuisine, music, dance and traditional clothing. On this October 1, I invite everyone to join in the festivities organized for the occasion.

I wish you all an excellent German Heritage Month and a happy Oktoberfest. Prost!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

