The Government of Canada celebrates German Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, we are celebrating the beginning of German Heritage Month, which gives us the chance to highlight the contribution of people of German descent to our country.

About 10 percent of Canadians report being of German descent, representing more than 3 million people who make a difference in their communities every day.

The first German immigrants settled in Canada during various waves of immigration, often due to wars in the United States and Europe. In addition to Germany, German Canadians came from various countries, such as Austria and Switzerland.

Today, the descendants of these immigrants, as well as German newcomers, shine in all spheres of Canadian society, including in science, technology, politics, and music.

German traditions and influences have profoundly enriched our country, and the celebration of Oktoberfest is a prime example. This festival showcases the best of German heritage with delicious beer and cuisine, as well as traditional music, dance, and attire.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I invite everyone to take part in the activities offered in their community.

Happy German Heritage Month and happy Oktoberfest to all those who are celebrating! Prost!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected],819-360-0693; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]