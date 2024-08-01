The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Emancipation Day

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - On Emancipation Day, we all have a duty of remembrance and action, to ensure that we never forget our shameful history with slavery and continue our fight for a more equitable society.

One hundred and ninety years ago, the British Parliament's Slavery Abolition Act came into force, paving the way for the liberation of enslaved Africans and their descendants throughout most of the British Empire. The abolition of slavery in 1834 initiated the process of liberating more than 800,000 people in Canada, the Caribbean, Africa and South America who, for centuries prior, were subjected to unspeakable acts of violence.

The brutal legacy of slavery in Canada is irreversible and its repercussions are still being felt today. People of African descent continue to be the target of discrimination and experience systemic racism in Canada and around the world.

We must use our country's core strength of diversity to strive for unity and inclusion and prohibit hate and prejudice in all their forms. The Government of Canada is investing $200 million in funding to strengthen the capacity of Black communities and organizations through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. In addition, we have invested over $260 million to combat systemic racism, discrimination and hate in Canada.

Moreover, as one of the first OECD countries in the world to recognize the United Nations Decade for People of African Descent, we have enhanced support for Canadians of African descent by investing over $872 million to support Black communities from coast to coast to coast.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion, and Persons with Disabilities, I recognize the strength and tenacity of Black communities in Canada and around the world, who have tirelessly fought—and continue to fight—against racism and discrimination. Hand in hand, let us work together to build a more just and inclusive society for all.

