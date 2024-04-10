The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Eid al-Fitr

OTTAWA, ON, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - As the holy month of Ramadan drew to a close for Muslim communities in Canada and around the world, I extend my best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the three-day-long festival that marks the end of this month of fasting, reflection and sacrifice.

Throughout this particularly difficult time, Muslim communities here in Canada have spent the past month practising values at the heart of Islam, generosity and compassion, by giving to charities and providing meals to those most vulnerable.

On Eid, members of Muslim communities gather to perform a special morning prayer; celebrate with community, family and loved ones; share traditional meals; and exchange gifts and sweets. Eid al-Fitr, through its celebration of unity, is also an occasion to reaffirm our solidarity with Muslim communities across Canada, and our full commitment in the fight against Islamophobia, discrimination, and hatred in all its forms. Everyone in Canada should feel safe in their communities, places of worship or homes. Let us continue to embody together the power of unity in diversity and inclusion.

May this holiday be filled with peace, blessings and courage for all those celebrating Eid al-Fitr. Eid Mubarak!

