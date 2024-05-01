The Government of Canada issues statement to mark Canadian Jewish Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, and Deborah Lyons, Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism, issued the following statement on the occasion of Canadian Jewish Heritage Month:

"Today marks the beginning of Canadian Jewish Heritage Month. Since 2018, this month has been a time to celebrate Jewish culture, faith and history, and also an opportunity to discover the diversity of the Jewish people in our country.

The history of Jewish people in Canada is an integral part of our country's story. Canada's Jewish population is the fourth largest diaspora in the world. It encompasses a broad range of traditions and heritage from every region and continent. Canada's Jewish heritage has shaped our country and enriched our culture in many significant ways. Jewish people have made significant contributions to Canada in fields as varied as the arts, politics, business and science, as well as medicine, innovation and social justice. Their achievements and commitment to community service and philanthropy inspire us all.

Unfortunately, antisemitism has been on the rise for years in Canada. Jews are among the most targeted groups for hate crimes in the country despite only making up approximately 1 percent of the population. Antisemitism has no home here. We all have a role to play in calling out hate in all its forms whenever and wherever we see it.

Throughout this month, we also highlight the historical and contemporary lived experiences of racialized Jews, Sephardic, Ashkenazi or Mizrahi, and consider the impact that antisemitism and marginalization have had and continue to have on them. During this month and all year long, we will continue to build on the measures already implemented by the Government of Canada to counter antisemitism. These include historic investments of more than $260 million since 2018–2019 in Canada's two anti-racism strategies, $273.6 million for Canada's first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate, and the Building Community Resilience call to action.

In marking Canadian Jewish Heritage Month, we recognize the importance of preserving and promoting the diversity of Jewish heritage and traditions for future generations. Let's take this opportunity to reflect on our shared history, celebrate the importance of Canadian unity and strengthen the ties that bind us.

We invite everyone to participate in Canadian Jewish Heritage Month activities and learn more about Jewish history and cultures.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected], 819-360-0693; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]