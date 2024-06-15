The Government of Canada marks Eid al-Adha

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, I extend my heartfelt wishes to Muslim communities across Canada and around the world, as they commemorate the conclusion of Hajj and celebrate Eid al-Adha.

This is a time when families and friends gather to pray, share meals and provide for those in need. The values of sacrifice, compassion and charity are exemplified by Muslim communities in Canada every day and serve as an inspiration to us all.

During this blessed occasion, let us also take the opportunity to continue to remember those around us facing hardship and adversity. We know that this year, as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to unfold, Eid al-Adha comes at a particularly challenging time. Canada reaffirms its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the safe, unimpeded access to humanitarian relief for Palestinians.

Here at home, we as a government remain steadfast in our commitment to combatting Islamophobia and standing up against hate, discrimination and bigotry in all their forms. That is why in Budget 2024, we put forward $273.6 million for Canada's first ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate. This important investment includes $1.1 million on an ongoing basis to support the Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby. Through her work, she is helping ensure that the diverse experiences of Muslim communities are reflected in government policies and programs.

The investments will help build a more inclusive society, so that current and future Muslim generations feel safe in their communities, places of worship and workplaces. We are ensuring Canadians of all faiths can freely and safely practise their religion. Let us continue to embody together the power of unity in diversity and inclusion. As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I wish everyone celebrating Eid al-Adha a very happy Eid Mubarak!

