Minister Khera offers best wishes for Easter.

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Christians in Canada and around the world are gathering together to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Easter is a time to celebrate hope, rebirth and new life. Families from coast to coast to coast will gather with their loved ones for a festive meal, share joyful moments and even take part in egg hunts, which bring joy and fun to young and old alike.

In the spirit of unity and giving that characterizes Easter, this is an ideal time to think of those in need and support them. By cultivating a spirit of generosity and inclusion, we strengthen the bonds that unite us as a country.

I'd like to wish everyone celebrating a very happy Easter!

