The Government of Canada marks the festival of Diwali.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities across Canada and around the world celebrate Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights.

Diwali represents the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. Its powerful message of hope and positivity has never been more important than it is right now.

For all of us, Diwali is an opportunity to celebrate the strength of our diversity and promote inclusion so we can build even more vibrant communities. It also reminds us that, regardless of background or religion or the challenges we face, hope, resilience and the pursuit of goodness will always guide us.

As Canadians, we are always stronger when we embrace our diversity and celebrate our differences.

I wish a happy Diwali to everyone celebrating, here in Canada and around the world. Shubh Diwali!

