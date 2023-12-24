The Government of Canada marks Christmas.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I'd like to wish everyone celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ tonight a Merry Christmas.

Christmas is an opportunity for Christians around the world to gather, celebrate and share treasured moments with their loved ones. For millions of Canadians, coming together around the Christmas tree, enjoying a festive meal and exchanging gifts will create lasting memories for years to come.

For Christians, Christmas also represents a time of peace and joy. This year, the holiday takes on special meaning, as conflicts around the world compel us to reaffirm our deep convictions about inclusion and mutual understanding, despite our differences. Living together is the best prelude to peace. Regardless of our faith and beliefs, it is something we all hold dear as Canadians. We must continue to stand together, embrace our diversity and nurture the peaceful country that Canada ought to be.

During this holiday season, we also think of those in need who struggle to find joy at this time of year. Caring for one another is a cherished Canadian value. I encourage all Canadians to give back to their community by showing their generosity and kindness for the most vulnerable. From making a donation to volunteering your time or offering a little comfort, every gesture can make a huge difference.

At this festive time of year, I would like to offer all Canadians my best wishes for happiness, health and peace!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

