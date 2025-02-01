The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Black History Month

Feb. 1, 2025

Happy Black History Month, Canada!

The theme for Black History Month 2025 is "Black Legacy and Leadership: Celebrating Canadian History and Uplifting Future Generations." This year's theme celebrates the diversity, leadership and legacy of Black Canadians; while also highlighting the role these trailblazers play every day, inspiring young people.

Throughout February, Canadians across the country will pay tribute to the remarkable contributions of Black communities to our country—contributions that have made Canada into the country it is today.

From musician Piercy Haynes—the first Black person in the modern Royal Canadian Navy—to activist, researcher and writer Rosemary Sadlier, this month we celebrate Black history for what it is: Canadian history.

For over 400 years, Black communities have played an essential role in building Canada; shaping our social, cultural, scientific and economic fabric; and so much more. This month is an opportunity to celebrate these incredible individuals, recognize their achievements, and work toward building a more inclusive and equitable Canada.

As a government, we are fully committed to fighting against all forms of anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination. To that end, this past year we launched two new whole-of-government approaches to combatting racism and hate, Changing Systems, Transforming Lives: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024–2028, as well as Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate. Both plans represent close to one hundred initiatives and millions of dollars across government to dismantle systemic racism and create a more equitable Canada.

As one of the first member countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development to have recognized the International Decade for People of African Descent proclaimed by the United Nations, we have committed more than $1 billion to better support Black Canadians and Black communities across the country. This includes:

Furthermore, as part of the Government of Canada response to the Report of the external Steering Group for Canada's Black Justice Strategy, A Roadmap for Transformative Change, the 2024 Fall Economic Statement proposed an investment of $276.4 million to establish Canada's Black Justice Strategy. The Strategy takes a whole-of-government approach to address anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination that has led to the overrepresentation of Black people in the criminal justice system, and to help ensure Black people have access to equal treatment before and under the law in Canada.

Once again, I want to take this opportunity to wish everyone a very happy Black History Month and invite all Canadians to join in the celebrations by learning more about the history and contributions of Black people in Canada.

