The Government of Canada marks Bandi Chhor Divas.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Sikh communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas, the anniversary of the release of the sixth Sikh Guru, Hargobind Ji, and 52 kings who were wrongfully imprisoned in the fortress of Gwalior. When offered the opportunity to gain his freedom, the guru refused to be released unless the 52 prisoners were also set free, a feat he successfully accomplished.

Bandi Chhor Divas is an important day in the Sikh faith when Sikh communities come together to light diyas in their homes and Gurdwaras, while reflecting on the values of hope, courage and justice.

On this special day, we also acknowledge the invaluable contributions that Sikh Canadians have made to all aspects of Canadian society.

It is also an opportunity to deepen our understanding of different spiritual and cultural traditions. When we choose to be inclusive and steadfast in support of our Canadian values of empathy, compassion and understanding, we are making the same choice that Guru Hargobind Ji made when he fought to free himself and those 52 prisoners.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I wish peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone celebrating Bandi Chhor Divas.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

